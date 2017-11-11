Download App
जब क्रिकेट के मैदान पर भिड़े बेल्जियम और नजफगढ़ के नवाब

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मुंबई

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 07:47 AM IST

भारत के दौरे पर आए बेल्जियम के राजा फिलिप और रानी मथिल्दे ने शुक्रवार को मुंबई का दौरा किया। मुंबई के द ओवल मैदान में इस शाही कपल ने क्रिकेट मैच भी खेला। इस दौरान बच्चों के साथ-साथ वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने भी अपने खेल का दम दिखाया। 

#INDvsNZ: वीरू के गुरु-ज्ञान से गेंदबाजों को धोएंगे धोनी!

धूंआधार बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग की मानें तो धोनी में अभी काफी क्रिकेट बाकी है, साथ ही उन्होंने धोनी को टी-20 में बैटिंग के टिप्स भी दिए।
खुलासा : ‘सेटिंग’ न होने से सहवाग नहीं बन पाए ‘कोच’

हिंदी लिखने के चक्कर में सहवाग से हो गई ये गलती

जब क्रिकेट के मैदान पर भिड़े बेल्जियम और नजफगढ़ के नवाब

जब क्रिकेट के मैदान पर भिड़े बेल्जियम और नजफगढ़ के नवाब

