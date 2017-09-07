Download App
गौरी लंकेश हत्या के विरोध में दिल्ली प्रेस क्लब में सभा

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 05:00 AM IST

पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश की जघन्य हत्या से नाराज दिल्ली के सैकड़ों पत्रकारों ने बुधवार को  स्थानीय प्रेस क्लब ऑफ इंडिया में विरोध जताया। इस मौके पर मौजूद तमाम पत्रकारों ने गौरी लंकेश के लिए इंसाफ की मांग की।

मेरठ के इन नेता जी को देखिए जो बता रहे हैं वैध कार्रवाई को ही अवैध!

मेरठ के इन नेता जी को देखिए जो बता रहे हैं वैध कार्रवाई को ही अवैध!
मेरठ में 46 अवैध दुकानों को सील करने का विरोध यहाँ के व्यापारियों की तरफ से किया गया। लेकिन इस मामले में स्थानीय सांसद राजेन्द्र अग्रवाल और स्थानीय विधायक सोमेंद्र तोमर के व्यापारियों के साथ आ जाने के बाद प्रशासन दबाव में दिख रहा है।
रोबोटिक्स ओलंपियाड में उत्तराखंड के होनहारों का कमाल
देहरादून

रोबोटिक्स ओलंपियाड में उत्तराखंड के होनहारों का कमाल

विराट ब्रिगेड ने रचा इतिहास, 3-0 से टेस्ट, 5-0 से वनडे और 1-0 से T-20 सीरीज में रौंदा
नेशनल

विराट ब्रिगेड ने रचा इतिहास, 3-0 से टेस्ट, 5-0 से वनडे और 1-0 से T-20 सीरीज में रौंदा

फेसबुक और वाट्सऐप पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सख्त, नहीं होंगे आपके अब ये डाटा लीक
दिल्ली

फेसबुक और वाट्सऐप पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सख्त, नहीं होंगे आपके अब ये डाटा लीक

नौकरी का झांसा देकर महिला के साथ रेप, बेहोश हाल में दिल्ली-सहारनपुर हाईवे पर फेंका
बागपत

नौकरी का झांसा देकर महिला के साथ रेप, बेहोश हाल में दिल्ली-सहारनपुर हाईवे पर फेंका

रेपिस्ट राम रहीम की 'बेटी' हनीप्रीत के मुंबई में गिरफ्तार होने की चर्चाएं!
है तो खिलाड़ी लेकिन ग्लैमर में किसी हीरोइन से कम नहीं!
इस बनारसी ने जीरो से शुरू कर खड़ा किया 500 करोड़ का आईटी साम्राज्य
सुनील लाल, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ सीतापुर

सीतापुर में 100 ग्राम प्रधानों के खिलाफ होगी जांच
जब रेड लाइट पर उतरा 'उड़ता जहाज'
जब बार बालाओं को देख यूपी पुलिस की छलकी जवानी

म्यांमार से जान बचाकर भाग रहे रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, दर्दनाक हैं ये तस्वीरें

म्यांमार से जान बचाकर भाग रहे रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, दर्दनाक हैं ये तस्वीरें

क्यों, म्यांमार को छोड़ना चाहते हैं रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, ये है वजह?

क्यों, म्यांमार को छोड़ना चाहते हैं रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, ये है वजह?

इराक और सीरिया के बाद सबसे ज्यादा भारत में मारे जाते हैं पत्रकार

इराक और सीरिया के बाद सबसे ज्यादा भारत में मारे जाते हैं पत्रकार

इन कारणों से हमेशा चर्चा में बनी रहती थी पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश

इन कारणों से हमेशा चर्चा में बनी रहती थी पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश

