राम रहीम जेल में सजा नहीं ये ‘मजा’ काट रहा है!

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ रोहतक

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 06:24 PM IST

राम रहीम दो साध्वियों से रेप के मामले में रोहतक जेल में सजा नहीं मजा काट रहा है। जेल से बाहर आए एक शख्स ने ये खुलासा किया है राम रहीम के लिए जेल के अंदर तमाम सारे कायदे कानून ताक पर रख दिए गए हैं। हमारी इस खास पेशकश में देखिए राम रहीम को जेल के अंदर कैसा VIP ट्रीटमेंट मिल रहा है।

61 दिन बाद डेरा लौटा राम रहीम का शाही परिवार, बेटे ने संभाली कमान

61 दिन बाद डेरा लौटा राम रहीम का शाही परिवार, बेटे ने संभाली कमान
साध्वियों से रेप मामले में जेल में बंद डेरा प्रमुख राम रहीम का शाही परिवार अपने डेरा परिसर में वापस लौट आया है। 25 अगस्त को राम रहीम के दोषी करार होने के बाद से ही परिवार ने डेरा छोड़ दिया था।
रोहतक
VIDEO: देखिए कुछ EXCLUSIVE तस्वीरें, राम रहीम की पिछली दिवाली की

VIDEO: देखिए कुछ EXCLUSIVE तस्वीरें, राम रहीम की पिछली दिवाली की
सिरसा
राम रहीम की कंपनी का ये सीईओ भी पहुंचा हवालात के अंदर

राम रहीम की कंपनी का ये सीईओ भी पहुंचा हवालात के अंदर
पंचकूला
खुलासा: पंचकुला सेक्टर-23 थाने में है हनीप्रीत की बहुरूपिया!

खुलासा: पंचकुला सेक्टर-23 थाने में है हनीप्रीत की बहुरूपिया!
हरियाणा
राम रहीम जेल में सजा नहीं ये 'मजा' काट रहा है!

राम रहीम जेल में सजा नहीं ये ‘मजा’ काट रहा है!
