गए थे फर्जी डॉक्टर को पकड़ने, मिला पूरा अस्पताल!

भव्य नरेश, अमर उजाला टीवी/ पंचकूला

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 11:38 AM IST

हरियाणा में फर्जी डॉक्टरों की शामत आ गई है। सरकार ने बिना डिग्री के लोगों का इलाज करने वाले डॉक्टरों के ठिकानों पर ताबड़तोड़ छापेमारी के आदेश दे दिए हैं। इसी कार्रवाई में पंचकुला से एक चौंकाने वाली तस्वीर सामने आई है जहां एक फर्जी डॉक्टर के घर के अंदर अवैध तरीके से  चलता हुआ अस्पताल मिला।
 

Your Story has been saved!