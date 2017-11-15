Download App
आपका शहर Close

सावधान! खुद को फिल्म डायरेक्टर बताने वाला ये शख्स है बहुत बड़ा FRAUD

भव्य नरेश, अमर उजाला टीवी/ पंचकूला

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 08:17 PM IST

पंचकूला में खुद को फिल्म डायरेक्टर बताने वाला सुखप्रीत नाम का शख्स अब फरार हो गया है। होटल हॉलीडे इन में लाखों की ठकी करके अब सुखप्रीत रफू-चक्कर हो गया। 23 जुलाई को उसने हॉलीवुड फिल्म ‘द एली’ के ऑडिशन को लेकर एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस भी की थी।

LiveConversation

Also View

लखनऊ की ठग 'बबली' गिरफ्तार, देखिए कितना माल लूटकर बैठी है

लखनऊ की ठग 'बबली' गिरफ्तार, देखिए कितना माल लूटकर बैठी है
लखनऊ के गाजीपुर थाने की पुलिस ने निवेशकों के लाखों रुपये हड़पने की आरोपी लेडी फ्रॉड को उसके फ्लैट से गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
Related Videos
नोएडा
यूपी की पुलिस सोती रही और नोएडा में बाहर की पुलिस ने दबोच लिए इतने सारे ठग

यूपी की पुलिस सोती रही और नोएडा में बाहर की पुलिस ने दबोच लिए इतने सारे ठग
नेशनल
नकली आयकर अधिकारी बनकर आए थे रेड डालने, देखिए ये हुआ हाल

नकली आयकर अधिकारी बनकर आए थे रेड डालने, देखिए ये हुआ हाल
नेशनल
OMG! ये नेताजी बिना भारत की नागरिकता के तीन बार विधायक भी बन गए

OMG! ये नेताजी बिना भारत की नागरिकता के तीन बार विधायक भी बन गए
देहरादून
देहरादून में पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ा 10 हजार का इनामी ठग

देहरादून में पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ा 10 हजार का इनामी ठग
Most Viewed

आतंकी ठिकानों के पास भारतीय युवक ने फहराया अपना झंडा, घोषित किया खुद को राजा
Trending

सीएम योगी के शहर में खुलेआम छेड़ी जा रहीं लड़कियां
Featured

गुजरात में मूंगफली बिगाड़ रही बीजेपी का खेल
Video Banner
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, सोनीपत

सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट अनिल कश्यप ने खोली गरीबों से धोखाधड़ी की पोल
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!