क्या गुजरात में कांग्रेस की नैया पार लगा पाएंगे राहुल गांधी के ये पैंतरे?

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ गांधीनगर

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 01:41 PM IST

गुजरात विधानसभा चुनाव में राहुल गांधी  के तेवर बदले हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। राजनीतिक जानकारों की मानें तो राहुल गांधी इस बार गुजरात में एक खास स्ट्रैटजी के तहत चार कार्ड खेल रहे हैं। राहुल के इन 4 कार्ड्स की मदद से कांग्रस दो दशक बाद सत्ता में वापसी कर सकती हैं देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

राहुल गांधी के 'आलू से सोना बनाने वाले' वीडियो के पीछे का असली सच

राहुल गांधी के 'आलू से सोना बनाने वाले' वीडियो के पीछे का असली सच
इस वीडियो में राहुल गांधी कह रहे हैं कि 'ऐसी मशीन लगाऊंगा, इस साइड से आलू डालेंगे और उस साइड से सोना निकलेगा'। लेकिन, इस वीडियो की सच्चाई क्या है? आइए देखते हैं।
गुजरात
क्या अहमद पटेल की नैया पार लगवाने वाले को धोखा देगी कांग्रेस?

क्या अहमद पटेल की नैया पार लगवाने वाले को धोखा देगी कांग्रेस?
नेशनल
देखिए, बीजेपी से किसने कहा गुजरात में पप्पू बोलना मना है?

देखिए, बीजेपी से किसने कहा गुजरात में पप्पू बोलना मना है?
नेशनल
तो इसलिए कांग्रेस नहीं चाहती गुजरात में हो राहुल गांधी बनाम नरेंद्र मोदी

तो इसलिए कांग्रेस नहीं चाहती गुजरात में हो राहुल गांधी बनाम नरेंद्र मोदी
गुजरात
क्या गुजरात में कांग्रेस की नैया पार लगा पाएंगे राहुल गांधी के ये पैंतरे?

क्या गुजरात में कांग्रेस की नैया पार लगा पाएंगे राहुल गांधी के ये पैंतरे?
इस नेता के साथ रंगे हाथों होटल में पकड़ी गई थीं सपना चौधरी?
राहुल गांधी के 'आलू से सोना बनाने वाले' वीडियो के पीछे का असली सच
आपका बच्चा मोबाइल या लैपटॉप पर ज्यादा रहता है तो उसे दिखाएं ये खबर
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, सोनीपत

सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट अनिल कश्यप ने खोली गरीबों से धोखाधड़ी की पोल
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान "गुंडा हूं मैं"
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
