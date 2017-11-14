Download App
आपका शहर Close

गुजरात के अर्बन मतदाताओं को रिझाएंगे कांग्रेस के ये अपर क्लास नेता

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ गांधीनगर

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 12:38 PM IST

गुजरात में गांव देहातों की खाक छानने के लिए कांग्रेस ने गुजरात समेत देशभर के नेताओं को लगाया है, वहीं शहरी मतदाताओं की रिझाने की जिम्मेदारी ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया, सचिन पायलट, मिलिंद देवरा और शशि थरूर को दी जाएगी। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।
 

LiveConversation

Also View

हार्दिक पटेल सीडी कांड : हार्दिक की खुली चुनौती, जो करना है कर लो

हार्दिक पटेल सीडी कांड : हार्दिक की खुली चुनौती, जो करना है कर लो
गुजरात विधानसभा चुनाव की घोषणा होने के साथ ही ये बात साफ हो गई थी कि गुजरात में वोट पड़ने से पहले कई कांड होनेवाले हैं। सोमवार को पहले कांड के तौर पर सामने आई पाटीदार आंदोलन के युवा तुर्क हार्दिक पटेल की कथित सीडी।
Related Videos
गुजरात
सूरत में बीजेपी विधायक के दफ्तर पर हमला, तोड़फोड़

सूरत में बीजेपी विधायक के दफ्तर पर हमला, तोड़फोड़
गुजरात
अंबाजी से नर्मदाजी तक राहुल ने पकड़ा गुजरात का मनोविज्ञान

अंबाजी से नर्मदाजी तक राहुल ने पकड़ा गुजरात का मनोविज्ञान
गुजरात
हार्दिक के वीडियो पर ये बोले गुजरात के अखबार

हार्दिक के वीडियो पर ये बोले गुजरात के अखबार
नेशनल
महासंग्राम 2017: जानिए अमित शाह को उन्हीं के इलाके में कैसे घेरेगी कांग्रेस

महासंग्राम 2017: जानिए अमित शाह को उन्हीं के इलाके में कैसे घेरेगी कांग्रेस
Most Viewed

BIGG BOSS 11 : सारी हदें पार कर पुनीश ने कहा, ‘बंदगी, कपड़े उतारो!’
Trending

हार्दिक के वीडियो पर ये बोले गुजरात के अखबार
Featured

नौनिहालों की जुबानी, स्पेशल बुलेटिन ‘एक दिन बचपन का’

Video Banner
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
दीपिका, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ सरधना

BJP विधायक के पैर छूना पड़ा दरोगा को भारी,IG ने दिए जांच के आदेश
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!