सूरत में बीजेपी विधायक के दफ्तर पर हमला, तोड़फोड़

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 08:41 PM IST

बीती रात गुजरात के सूरत में वारछा से विधायक किशोर भाई कनानी के दफ्तर के बाहर तोड़फोड़ की गई। दफ्तर के बाहर खड़ी गाड़ियों को भी नुकसान पहुंचाया गया। गुजरात विधानसभा चुनाव की सरगर्मियों के बीच इसे एक बड़ी राजनैतिक घटना माना जा रहा है।

