गुजरात में आप भी लड़ सकते हैं चुनाव, यहां करें अप्लाई!

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/गांधी नगर

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 01:20 PM IST

गुजरात में चुनावी सरगर्मियों के बीच पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और हाल ही में कांग्रेस से बागी हुए शंकरसिंह वाघेला ने एक नया दांव खेला है। कांग्रेस छोड़ जन विकल्प मोर्चा में शामिल हुए वाघेला ने चुनाव में पार्टी की तरफ से खड़े  होने वाले कैंडिडेस्ट के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन मांगे। इस आवेदन में है क्या और कैसे लोग दे रहे हैं आवेदन देखिए हमारी इस रिपोर्ट में।

