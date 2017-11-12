Download App
गुजरात: कांग्रेस को मात देने के लिए बीजेपी अपना सकती है ये रणनीति

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ गांधीनगर

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 10:34 AM IST

हिमचाल प्रदेश में मतदान के बाद बीजेपी और कांग्रेस दोनों ही पार्टियों ने अपना सारा ध्यान गुजरात पर लगा दिया है। एक ओर जहां दोनों ही पार्टियों के बड़े नेता गुजरात में डेरा डाले हुए हैं, वहीं दूसरी ओर विपक्षी पार्टी से मजबूत कैंडिडेट की तलाश भी तेजी से जारी है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

गुजरात का ‘रण’ जीतने के लिए मंदिर- मंदिर राहुल गांधी

राहुल गांधी ने इस बार मंदिरों के दर्शन और पूजा-पाठ में देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को भी पीछे छोड़ दिया है। गुजरात में अपने चुनावी दौरे के दौरान कांग्रेस उपाध्यक्ष बनासकांठा के अम्बाजी मंदिर पहुंचे।
महासंग्राम 2017: एक मंदिर से कैसे बदलेगा गुजरात चुनाव का गणित

गुजरात चुनाव में क्यों इतना महत्व रखता है अक्षरधाम मंदिर

कांग्रेस का पाटीदारों के लिए आरक्षण का ये है प्लान

गुजरात मिशन पर पहुंचे राहुल गांधी ने फिर GST को बताया 'गब्बर सिंह टैक्स'

