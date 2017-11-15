Download App
क्या गुजरात में मूंगफली बिगाड़ देगी बीजेपी का खेल?

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/गांधी नगर

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 11:18 AM IST

गुजरात चुनाव की तारीखें घोषित होने से पहले राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री विजय रूपानी  ने वोटर्स को लुभाने के लिए एक के बाद एक ताबड़तोड़ घोषणाएं कीं। लेकिन हुआ क्या? चुनावी हंगामा शहरों में हो रहा है। लेकिन इस बार गुजरात के गांव वाले भी अपना खेल खेलने के लिए तैयार हैं। गुजरात के खेतों से सूबे के महासंग्राम में खलबली मचा रही एक रिपोर्ट।

Also View

सिर्फ 3 मिनट में देखिए गुजरात के बनासकांठा जिले की सभी विधानसभा सीटों का इतिहास

सिर्फ 3 मिनट में देखिए गुजरात के बनासकांठा जिले की सभी विधानसभा सीटों का इतिहास
अमर उजाला आपके लिए लाया है गुजरात विधानसभा चुनावों की खास पेशकश। इस रिपोर्ट में देखिए बनासकांठा जिले की सभी विधानसभा सीटों का इतिहास।
