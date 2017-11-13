Download App
अल्पेश की नजर कांग्रेस के कब्जे वाली इस सीट पर, बाकी मांगें हैं ये

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ गांधीनगर

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 11:45 AM IST

कुछ ही दिनों पहले कांग्रेस ज्वॉइन करने वाले ओबीसी नेता अल्पेश ठाकोर कांग्रेस के टिकट पर विरमगाम विधानसभा सीट से चुनाव लड़ सकते हैं। सूत्रों की मानें तो अल्पेश इस सीट पर आसानी से कांग्रेस की विजय पताका फहरा सकते हैं। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

गुजरात: कांग्रेस को मात देने के लिए बीजेपी अपना सकती है ये रणनीति

हिमचाल प्रदेश में मतदान के बाद बीजेपी और कांग्रेस दोनों ही पार्टियों ने अपना सारा ध्यान गुजरात पर लगा दिया है।दोनों ही पार्टियों में मजबूत कैंडिडेट की तलाश तेजी से जारी है।
गुजरात में कांग्रेस को सबसे ज्यादा फायदा करवाएगा ये नौजवान

गुजरात: सरकारी सुरक्षा से डरा ये बड़ा नेता, सरकार पर लगाया बड़ा आरोप

बीजेपी के मंत्री ने बताया गुजरात के इन नेताओं को कुत्ता!

कांग्रेस को अल्टीमेटम देकर क्या अपने ही जाल में फंस गए हार्दिक पटेल?

