बाल दिवस स्पेशल: ये बच्चे भी हमारे देश का भविष्य हैं

वैभव कुमार/दिनेश यादव, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 08:06 AM IST

बच्चे देश का भविष्य हैं, ये मानना था देश के पहले प्रधानमंत्री पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू का। आज हम अपनी इस खास पेशकश में आपको देश के भविष्य से मिलवाएंगे। हमारी इस खास पेशकश में आपको देश के दो अलग-अलग तरह के बच्चों से मिलवाएंगे और इनके बीच में जो एक खाई है उसे देखकर आपके मन में कई सवाल कौंध उठेंगे। देखिए हमारी ये खास पेशकश, ये बच्चे भी देश का भविष्य हैं।

बाल दिवस पर देखिए अपने पसंदीदा कलाकारों के बचपन की तस्वीरें

बाल दिवस पर देखिए अपने पसंदीदा कलाकारों के बचपन की तस्वीरें
बाल दिवस पर अमर उजाला टीवी आपके लिए लाया है आपके पसंदीदा फिल्मी सितारों की कुछ ऐसी तस्वीरें जो आपने शायद ही कभी देखी होंगी। आइए देखते हैं, बचपन में कैसे दिखते थे ये मशहूर कलाकार
