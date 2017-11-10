Download App
दिल्ली में एक दिन माने 44 सिगरेट, नतीजा घटता स्पर्म काउंट

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 07:17 AM IST

दिल्ली की हवा जिस हिसाब से प्रदूषित हो गई है उससे अब सिर्फ सांस और हृदय से संबंधित बीमारियां ही नहीं हो रही हैं बल्कि अब तो इससे आपके पारिवारिक जीवन पर भी बहुत बुरा असर पड़ रहा है। दरअसल एक मेडिकल रिसर्च में ये सामने आया है कि दिल्ली की प्रदूषित हवा मर्दों में फर्टिलिटी रेट को कम कर रही है। जानिए कैसे।
 

