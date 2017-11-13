Download App
'तुम्हारी सुलु' ने रूपायन कवर गर्ल्स के साथ बांटी अपनी ये अनसुनी कहानियां

पंकज शुक्ल,अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 08:07 PM IST

शुक्ल पक्ष में इस बार खास मेहमान विद्या बालन ने मुलाकात की अमर उजाला की साप्ताहिक पत्रिका 'रूपायन' की कवर गर्ल्स से। देश के अलग अलग हिस्सों से आईं इन कवर गर्ल्स के साथ विद्या बालन ने अपने करियर, कामयाबी और करिश्मे की वो कहानियां साझा की, जिनके बारे में उनके चाहने वाले अब तक अनजान रहे हैं। 

