रिलीज से पहले ही ‘टाइगर’ ने ‘बाहुबली’ को पछाड़ा

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मुंबई

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 11:47 PM IST

22 दिसंबर को रिलीज होने वाली कैटरीना कैफ और सलमान खान स्टारर मूवी ‘टाइगर जिंदा है’ फैन्स के बीच बज़ क्रिएट कर रही है। ‘टाइगर जिंदा है’ को लेकर भाईजान के फैन्स के बीच कितनी एक्साइटमेंट है इसका अंदाजा आप इसी से लगा लें कि ‘टाइगर जिंदा है’ ने रिलीज होन से पहले ही ‘बाहुबाली 2’ को पछाड़ दिया। तो कहां और कैसे ‘टाइगर’ ने ‘बाहुबली’ को पछाड़ा, देखिए इस रिपोर्ट में।

Your Story has been saved!