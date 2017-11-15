Download App
आपका शहर Close

अबराम और जीवा की ये नॉटी हरकतें देख बोल उठेंगे SO CUTE!

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 02:38 AM IST

सोशल मीडिया पर मानों इन दिनों स्टार किड्स ने कब्जा कर लिया है। फिर चाहे वो शाहरुख के बेटे अबराम हो या फिर धोनी की बेटी जीवा। एक बार फिर इन दोनों का नटखट अंदाज सोशल साइट्स पर देखने को मिला है। आप भी देखिए।
 

LiveConversation

Also View

देखें फुटबॉल मैच में पापा धोनी को कितने प्यार से जीवा ने पिलाया पानी

देखें फुटबॉल मैच में पापा धोनी को कितने प्यार से जीवा ने पिलाया पानी
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की बेटी जीवा का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया में खूब वायरल हो रहा है।
Related Videos
नेशनल
ये है बुन्देलखण्ड की ‘सपना चौधरी’ जिसके डांस ने लगा रखी है आग!

ये है बुन्देलखण्ड की ‘सपना चौधरी’ जिसके डांस ने लगा रखी है आग!
नेशनल
अबराम और जीवा की ये नॉटी हरकतें देख बोल उठेंगे SO CUTE!

अबराम और जीवा की ये नॉटी हरकतें देख बोल उठेंगे SO CUTE!
नेशनल
सरकारी कुर्सी को लात मारने वाले फिल्म डायरेक्टर की ये है अनूठी कहानी

सरकारी कुर्सी को लात मारने वाले फिल्म डायरेक्टर की ये है अनूठी कहानी
नेशनल
बिग बॉस के घर का साइड इफेक्ट, इस कंटेस्टेंट की गर्लफ्रेंड ने किया ब्रेकअप

बिग बॉस के घर का साइड इफेक्ट, इस कंटेस्टेंट की गर्लफ्रेंड ने किया ब्रेकअप

Most Viewed

इस नेता के साथ रंगे हाथों होटल में पकड़ी गई थीं सपना चौधरी?
Trending

जब सानिया मिर्जा और धोनी की शादी के लिए लालू से लगाई गई गुहार
Featured

गुजरात में मूंगफली बिगाड़ रही बीजेपी का खेल
Video Banner
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, सोनीपत

सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट अनिल कश्यप ने खोली गरीबों से धोखाधड़ी की पोल
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!