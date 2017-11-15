Download App
देखिए, अपने बच्चों संग संजय दत्त का पहला फोटोशूट

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मुंबई

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 09:08 AM IST

संजय दत्त ने पहली बार किसी मैगजीन के लिए अपनी बेटी इकरा और बेटे शाहरान दत्त के साथ फोटो शूट कराया। संजय दत्त ने ये फोटो शूट HT ब्रंच के लिए कराया। इस फोटोशूट में संजय दत्त बेहतरीन पिता की इमेज में दिख रहे हैं।

पद्मावती विवाद: करणी सेना ने मॉल में की तोड़फोड़, आग लगाने की धमकी दी

पद्मावती विवाद: करणी सेना ने मॉल में की तोड़फोड़, आग लगाने की धमकी दी
फिल्म पद्मावती की रिलीज डेट जैसे-जैसे नजदीक आती जा रही है वैसे ही वैसे फिल्म के खिलाफ विरोध बढ़ता जा रहा है। मंगलवार को राष्ट्रीय राजपूत करणी सेना के कार्यकर्ताओं ने राजस्थान के कोटा में एक मॉल में जमकर तोड़फोड़ की और आग लगाने की धमकी भी दी।
सरकारी कुर्सी को लात मारने वाले फिल्म डायरेक्टर की ये है अनूठी कहानी

सरकारी कुर्सी को लात मारने वाले फिल्म डायरेक्टर की ये है अनूठी कहानी
यहां से शुरू हुआ था बिग बॉस को पोर्न शो बनाने का सिलसिला

यहां से शुरू हुआ था बिग बॉस को पोर्न शो बनाने का सिलसिला
रिलीज से पहले ही 'टाइगर' ने 'बाहुबली' को ऐसे पछाड़ा

रिलीज से पहले ही ‘टाइगर’ ने ‘बाहुबली’ को ऐसे पछाड़ा
जब दाऊद की प्रॉपर्टी हो रही थी नीलाम, 'हसीना पारकर' करती दिखीं ये मस्ती

जब दाऊद की प्रॉपर्टी हो रही थी नीलाम, 'हसीना पारकर' करती दिखीं ये मस्ती
इस नेता के साथ रंगे हाथों होटल में पकड़ी गई थीं सपना चौधरी?
जब सानिया मिर्जा और धोनी की शादी के लिए लालू से लगाई गुहार
खनन माफिया की दबंगई का ये वीडियो मध्य प्रदेश सरकार पर 'तमाचा' है
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, सोनीपत

सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट अनिल कश्यप ने खोली गरीबों से धोखाधड़ी की पोल
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान "गुंडा हूं मैं"
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
