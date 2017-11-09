Download App
‘बिग बॉस 11’ के घर में पुनीश और बंदिगी ने की ‘पर्सनल बातें’

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मुंबई

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 07:52 AM IST

बिग बॉस के घर में जहां एक ओर लड़ाइयों ने भूचाल ला रखा है वहीं दूसरी ओर पुनीश शर्मा और बंदिगी कालरा का रोमांस बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। अब पुनीश और बंदिगी एक बार फिर से रोमांस वाले मोड में नजर आए हैं। इसी दौरान पुनीश ने बंदिगी से ऐसा कुछ कहा जिसे सुनकर सभी दर्शक हैरान हो गए होंगे। आप भी देखिए इस रिपोर्ट में।

देखिए, टीआरपी के लिए पोर्न के लेवल तक गिर गया सलमान खान का ये शो

'बिग बॉस-11' के घर में लड़ाई-झगड़े से लेकर रोमांस और डांस तक सब कुछ हो रहा है और इनसब में अर्शी खान किसी भी तरह पीछे रहना नहीं चाहती हैं। अर्शी खान ने अब 'बिग बॉस-11' के घर में भड़काऊ डांस किया है और अपना टॉप फाड़ा है। आप भी देखिए।
