ये क्या, प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने कटवा डाले अपने लंबे बाल

वीडियो डेस्क,अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 05:28 PM IST

बॉलीवुड के बाद अब हॉलीवुड में अपने जलबे बिखेर रहीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा क्वांटिको के तीसरे सीजन में नए लुक के साथ नजर आएंगी। ऐसा इसलिए हम बोल रहे हैं क्योंकि उन्होंने हाल ही में एक तस्वीर शेयर की है, जिसमें कटे हुए बाल दिखाई दे रहे हैं और उसका कैप्शन दिया है “Bye bye long hair”
 

