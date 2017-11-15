Download App
पद्मावती विवाद: करणी सेना ने मॉल में की तोड़फोड़, आग लगाने की धमकी दी

वीडियो डेस्क , अमर उजाला टीवी/ कोटा

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 03:46 AM IST

फिल्म पद्मावती की रिलीज डेट जैसे-जैसे नजदीक आती जा रही है वैसे ही वैसे फिल्म के खिलाफ विरोध बढ़ता जा रहा है। मंगलवार को राष्ट्रीय राजपूत करणी सेना के कार्यकर्ताओं ने राजस्थान के कोटा में एक मॉल में जमकर तोड़फोड़ की और आग लगाने की धमकी भी दी। 

