शाहरुख खान को MLC ने सुनाई खरी-खोटी, बोले कहां का है सुपरस्टार?

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मुंबई

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 02:16 AM IST

बॉलीवुड के किंग खान को महाराष्ट्र MLC जयंत पाटिल ने खूब खरी-खोटी सुनाई हैं जिसका एक वीडियो भी वायरल हो रहा है। ये वीडियो शाहरुख खान के बर्थडे वाले दिन का बताया जा रहा है। वीडियो में MLC जयंत पाटिल शाहरुख खान पर चिल्लाते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। इसके अलावा और क्या-क्या है वीडियो में देखिए।

