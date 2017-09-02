Download App
बिना मेकअप के ऐसे दिखती हैं करीना कपूर खान

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 11:53 AM IST

करीना कपूर खान इन दिनों अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'वीरे दी वेडिंग' में बिजी है। इस बीच उन्हें शूटिंग से पहले मेकअप रूम का वीडियो शेयर किया है। जिसमें मेकअप आर्टिस्ट उनका मेकअप कर रहा है और वो प्रोड्यूसर रिया कपूर के साथ खूब मस्ती मारती दिख रही हैं।
 

AUTV BOLLYWOOD TOP 10: फिल्म ‘रेस 3’ में सलमान के होने से खुश हैं सैफ

AUTV BOLLYWOOD TOP 10: फिल्म ‘रेस 3’ में सलमान के होने से खुश हैं सैफ
'रेस-3' में सैफ अली खान की जगह सलमान खान होंगे इस बात पर पहली बार सैफ बोले कि वो खुशी है कि सलमान खान उनकी जगह ले रहे हैं और सलमान खान, कटरीना कैफ एक साथ लैंच करते नजर आए समेत बॉलीवुड की टॉप 10 खबरें।
सुनील लाल, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ सीतापुर

सीतापुर में 100 ग्राम प्रधानों के खिलाफ होगी जांच
वाइरल वीडियो

जब रेड लाइट पर उतरा ‘उड़ता जहाज’
वाइरल वीडियो

जब बार बालाओं को देख यूपी पुलिस की छलकी जवानी

