बिग बॉस के घर पहुंचकर ‘फिरंगी’ ने किया हंगामा

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मुंबई

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 11:01 PM IST

स्टैंडअप कॉमेडियन और एक्टर कपिल शर्मा का शो जबतक ऑन एयर था तो उन्होंने बहुत से एक्टर्स की फिल्म को अपने शो में प्रमोट किया। अब कपिल के पास शो नहीं है ऐसे में कपिल शर्मा अपनी आनेवाली फिल्म ‘फिरंगी’ को प्रमोट करने के लिए पहुंचे सलमान खान की शरण में जिन्होंने कपिल को पहुंचा दिया बिग बॉस के घर।

