विवादों के बीच कंगना बन गईं दुल्हन!

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 04:42 PM IST

अपनी बेबाकी को लेकर कंगना रनौत सुर्खियों में हैं इसी बीच उनका एक लुक सामने आया है जिससे वो और भी ज्यादा चर्चाओं में आ गई हैं। दरअसल कंगना रनौत दुल्हन बनीं दिखाई दी हैं। आखिर क्या है पूरा मामला देखिए इस रिपोर्ट में।
 

धोनी की ये 'लव स्टोरी' आपने उनकी बॉयोपिक में भी नहीं देखी होगी!

धोनी की ये 'लव स्टोरी' आपने उनकी बॉयोपिक में भी नहीं देखी होगी!
देखिए इस खास रिपोर्ट में आखिर क्यों राय लक्ष्मी का नाम धोनी से जोड़ा जा रहा है।
VIDEO: जब शूट के बाद कैटरीना उतरीं वॉलीबॉल कोर्ट में

VIDEO: जब शूट के बाद कैटरीना उतरीं वॉलीबॉल कोर्ट में

कंगना को ‘हाउस अरेस्ट’ करनेवाले एक्टर ने कहा अब कोर्ट में खींचूंगा!
नेशनल

कंगना को ‘हाउस अरेस्ट’ करनेवाले एक्टर ने कहा अब कोर्ट में खींचूंगा!

ऋतिक पर कंगना के बयान को सोना ने बताया ‘सर्कस’
दिल्ली

ऋतिक पर कंगना के बयान को सोना ने बताया ‘सर्कस’

विवादों के बीच कंगना बन गईं दुल्हन!
दिल्ली

विवादों के बीच कंगना बन गईं दुल्हन!

रेपिस्ट राम रहीम की 'बेटी' हनीप्रीत के मुंबई में गिरफ्तार होने की चर्चाएं!
धोनी की ये 'लव स्टोरी' आपने उनकी बॉयोपिक में भी नहीं देखी होगी!
इस बनारसी ने जीरो से शुरू कर खड़ा किया 500 करोड़ का आईटी साम्राज्य
सुनील लाल, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ सीतापुर

सीतापुर में 100 ग्राम प्रधानों के खिलाफ होगी जांच
जब रेड लाइट पर उतरा ‘उड़ता जहाज’
जब बार बालाओं को देख यूपी पुलिस की छलकी जवानी

﻿
Your Story has been saved!