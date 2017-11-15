Download App
'पद्मावती' पर बवाल के पीछे की ये है असली कहानी!

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मुंबई

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 11:18 PM IST

फिल्म ‘पद्मावती’ को लेकर हंगामा और बवाल थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा। जब से फिल्म ‘पद्मावती’ की घोषणा संजयलीला भंसाली ने की है तब से फिल्म ‘पद्मावती’ और विवादों की आंख मिचौली जारी है। इस रिपोर्ट के जरिए आपको दिखाते हैं फिल्म ‘पद्मावती’ से जुड़े अबतक के पांच बड़े विवाद और वो बात जो फिल्म ‘पद्मावती’ के विवादों की असली वजह हो सकती है।

