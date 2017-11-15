Download App
आपका शहर Close

इस अभिनेत्री के सामने फीकी पड़ी ईशा और पूनम पांडे की हॉटनेस, देखिए तस्वीरें

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मुंबई

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 06:41 AM IST

फिल्म पद्मावती के विरोध में मंगलवार को करणी सेना के कार्यकर्ताओं ने राजस्थान के कोटा में एक मॉल में जमकर तोड़फोड़ की और सोशल मीडिया पर अचानक छा गई हैं टीवी एक्ट्रेस रूमा शर्मा समेत बॉलीवुड की 10 बड़ी खबरें।

LiveConversation

Also View

सरकारी कुर्सी को लात मारने वाले फिल्म डायरेक्टर की ये है अनूठी कहानी

सरकारी कुर्सी को लात मारने वाले फिल्म डायरेक्टर की ये है अनूठी कहानी
बॉलीवुड के जाने-माने निर्देशक, एक्टर और स्क्रीन राइटर सुजॉय घोष एक बार फिर सुर्खियों में हैं।
Related Videos
नेशनल
यहां से शुरू हुआ था बिग बॉस को पोर्न शो बनाने का सिलसिला

यहां से शुरू हुआ था बिग बॉस को पोर्न शो बनाने का सिलसिला
नेशनल
स्मृति जी, देखिए! बिग बॉस में इस बार तो इतनी हद हो गई

स्मृति जी, देखिए! बिग बॉस में इस बार तो इतनी हद हो गई
नेशनल
रिलीज से पहले ही ‘टाइगर’ ने ‘बाहुबली’ को ऐसे पछाड़ा

रिलीज से पहले ही ‘टाइगर’ ने ‘बाहुबली’ को ऐसे पछाड़ा
नेशनल
सरकारी कुर्सी को लात मारने वाले फिल्म डायरेक्टर की ये है अनूठी कहानी

सरकारी कुर्सी को लात मारने वाले फिल्म डायरेक्टर की ये है अनूठी कहानी
Most Viewed

इस नेता के साथ रंगे हाथों होटल में पकड़ी गई थीं सपना चौधरी?
Trending

स्मृति जी, देखिए! बिग बॉस में इस बार तो इतनी हद हो गई
Featured

खनन माफिया की दबंगई का ये वीडियो मध्य प्रदेश सरकार पर 'तमाचा' है
Video Banner
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, सोनीपत

सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट अनिल कश्यप ने खोली गरीबों से धोखाधड़ी की पोल
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!