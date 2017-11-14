Download App
आपका शहर Close

स्वामी ओम से लेकर KRK तक, ये सभी निकाले जा चुके हैं बिग बॉस के घर से

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 11:27 PM IST

बिग बॉस का घर हमेशा से कलह का घर रहा है। कभी यहां झगड़े होते हैं तो कभी प्यार। कई बार कुछ कंटेस्टेंट हदों को पार कर जाते हैं ऐसे में कई बार बिग बॉस के घर से कंटेस्टेंट बेघर भी कर दिया जाता है। हमारी इस खास पेशकश में हम आपको दिखाएंगे अभी तक कौन-कौन से कंटेस्टेंट  बिग बॉस के घर से निकाले जा चुके हैं।

LiveConversation

Also View

इस बार तो हद ही हो गई, BIGG BOSS 11 बना गया ‘गंदी बातों’ का घर

इस बार तो हद ही हो गई, BIGG BOSS 11 बना गया ‘गंदी बातों’ का घर
बिग बॉस के घर में लड़ाई होना कोई नई बात नहीं है और न ही किसी कॉन्ट्रोवर्सी का खड़ा होना। ये शो जाना ही इस बात के लिए जाता है लेकिन बिग बॉस 11 में इससे भी कुछ ज्यादा हुआ है।
Related Videos
नेशनल
BIGG BOSS 11 : सारी हदें पार कर पुनीश ने कहा, ‘बंदगी, कपड़े उतारो!’

BIGG BOSS 11 : सारी हदें पार कर पुनीश ने कहा, ‘बंदगी, कपड़े उतारो!’
नेशनल
बिग बॉस के घर पहुंचकर ‘फिरंगी’ ने किया हंगामा

बिग बॉस के घर पहुंचकर ‘फिरंगी’ ने किया हंगामा
मुंबई
देखिए, टीआरपी के लिए पोर्न के लेवल तक गिर गया सलमान खान का ये शो

देखिए, टीआरपी के लिए पोर्न के लेवल तक गिर गया सलमान खान का ये शो
नेशनल
बिग बॉस के घर का साइड इफेक्ट, इस कंटेस्टेंट की गर्लफ्रेंड ने किया ब्रेकअप

बिग बॉस के घर का साइड इफेक्ट, इस कंटेस्टेंट की गर्लफ्रेंड ने किया ब्रेकअप

Most Viewed

BIGG BOSS 11 : सारी हदें पार कर पुनीश ने कहा, ‘बंदगी, कपड़े उतारो!’
Trending

बुधवार के दिन इस नक्षत्र में बिगड़े काम जरूर बनेंगे
Featured

नौनिहालों की जुबानी, स्पेशल बुलेटिन ‘एक दिन बचपन का’

Video Banner
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, सोनीपत

सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट अनिल कश्यप ने खोली गरीबों से धोखाधड़ी की पोल
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!