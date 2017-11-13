Download App
BIGG BOSS 11 : सारी हदें पार कर पुनीश ने कहा, ‘बंदगी कपड़े उतारो’

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मुंबई

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 11:46 PM IST

बिग बॉस 11 ने रफ्तार पकड़ी है। हर दिन एक ऐसा बखेड़ा खड़ा हो रहा है जो शो की टीआरपी को आसमान तक पहुंचा दे रहा है। बिग बॉस 11 के लव बर्ड्स पुनीश और बंदगी हैं जिनपर सबकी निगाहें हर वक्त टिकी रहती हैं और ये खबर भी इन दोनों से ही जुड़ी हुई है क्योंकि सारी हदों को पार करते हुए पुनीश ने बंदगी से अपने कपड़े उतारने को कहा दिया।

