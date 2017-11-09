Download App
बिग बॉस ने खड़े किए हाथ, नहीं हैं कंटेस्टेंट को देने के पैसे, बनाया ये बहाना

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 09:55 AM IST

विवादों के शो बिग बॉस में इस बार कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिसकी वजह से सभी घरवाले आपस में भिड़ पड़े। बिग बॉस ने खुलासा किया है कि इस सीजन के विनर को विनिंग अमाउंट के तौर पर एक रुपये भी नहीं मिलेगा। वजह जानने के लिए देखिए, ये रिपोर्ट। 

कांग्रेस ने मांगा रूपानी का इस्तीफा समेत अभी तक की 10 बड़ी खबरें

कांग्रेस ने मांगा रूपानी का इस्तीफा समेत अभी तक की 10 बड़ी खबरें
अमर उजाला टीवी पर देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल, क्राइम, सिनेमा, फैशन और धर्म से जुड़ी खबरें दिन में चार बार LIVE देख सकते हैं, हमारे LIVE बुलेटिन्स हैं - यूपी न्यूज सुबह 7 बजे, न्यूज ऑवर दोपहर 1 बजे, यूपी न्यूज शाम 7 बजे और जन की बात रात 9 बजे
