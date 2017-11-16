Download App
Big Boss 11: घर में पुनीश और बंदिगी का एक और ‘गंदा काम’

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मुंबई

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 03:21 PM IST

बिग बॉस के घर में एक बार फिर कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिसने सबको हैरान कर दिया और इस सबकी वजह एक बार फिर से पुनीश और बंदगी कालरा ही रहे। दरअसल पुनीश और बंदिगी कालरा के बीच रोमांस तो पहले से ही चल रहा था जिसके लिए उन्हें कई बार टोका भी जा चुका है लेकिन अभी भी इनका रोमांस कम नहीं हो रहा है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट और जानिए कि आखिर इन दोनों ने अब क्या किया?

मिलिए, यूपी की ‘सपना चौधरी’ से जिसने बुंदेलखंड में मचा रखा है हंगामा

मिलिए, यूपी की ‘सपना चौधरी’ से जिसने बुंदेलखंड में मचा रखा है हंगामा
बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट और हरियाण की डांसर सपना चौधरी को भला कौन नहीं जानता। लेकिन क्या आपको बुन्देलखण्ड की सपना चौधरी के बारे में पता है? देखिए, इस रिपोर्ट में क्यों उन्हें लोग सपना चौधरी कहकर बुलाते हैं।
