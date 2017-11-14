Download App
इस बार तो हद ही हो गई, BIGG BOSS 11 बना गया ‘गंदी बातों’ का घर

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मुंबई

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 07:17 PM IST

बिग बॉस के घर में लड़ाई होना कोई नई बात नहीं है और न ही किसी कॉन्ट्रोवर्सी का खड़ा होना। ये शो जाना ही इस बात के लिए जाता है लेकिन बिग बॉस 11 में इससे भी कुछ ज्यादा हुआ है और ऐसा कुआ है जो पहले कभी नहीं देखा गया या फिर अगर देखा गया तो बहुत ही कम स्तर पर। तो आइए आपको सिलसिले वार दिखाते हैं कि इस बार बिग बॉस में क्या-क्या हुआ जो पहले नहीं हुआ।

देखिए, टीआरपी के लिए पोर्न के लेवल तक गिर गया सलमान खान का ये शो

देखिए, टीआरपी के लिए पोर्न के लेवल तक गिर गया सलमान खान का ये शो
'बिग बॉस-11' के घर में लड़ाई-झगड़े से लेकर रोमांस और डांस तक सब कुछ हो रहा है और इनसब में अर्शी खान किसी भी तरह पीछे रहना नहीं चाहती हैं। अर्शी खान ने अब 'बिग बॉस-11' के घर में भड़काऊ डांस किया है और अपना टॉप फाड़ा है। आप भी देखिए।
