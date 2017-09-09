Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

AUTV BOLLYWOOD TOP 10: शाहिद कपूर ने मनाया मीरा का बर्थडे

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मुंबई

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 06:24 AM IST

शाहिद कपूर ने अपनी बेटी मीसा के साथ अपनी पत्नी मीरा राजपूत का बर्थडे मनाया और बॉलीवुड के खिलाड़ी अक्षय कुमार ने अपने बर्थडे पर अपनी अगली फिल्म ‘गोल्ड’ का फर्स्ट लुक रिलीज किया समेत बॉलीवुड की टॉप 10 खबरें।

LiveConversation

Also View

देखिए सीधे-साधे अक्षय कुमार की कन्ट्रोवर्शियल लाइफ

देखिए सीधे-साधे अक्षय कुमार की कन्ट्रोवर्शियल लाइफ
बॉलीवुड के खिलाड़ी कुमार जितने सीधे-साधे हैं उनकी उतनी ही कंट्रोवर्शियल लाइफ रही है। अपने फिल्मी करियर में एक से एक बढ़कर फिल्में देने वाले अक्षय के जन्मदिन पर देखिए अमर उजाला टीवी की ये खास रिपोर्ट।
Related Videos
कंगना-ऋतिक के झगड़े में गुरप्रीत की एंट्री, अब बना ट्रायएंगल!
नेशनल

कंगना-ऋतिक के झगड़े में गुरप्रीत की एंट्री, अब बना ट्रायएंगल!

सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर चल गया ‘पोस्टर ब्वॉयज’ का जादू
दिल्ली

सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर चल गया ‘पोस्टर ब्वॉयज’ का जादू

इंडिया में धमाल मचा रही ‘बादशाहो’ पाकिस्तान में भी रिलीज
नेशनल

इंडिया में धमाल मचा रही ‘बादशाहो’ पाकिस्तान में भी रिलीज

फोटोग्राफर्स खींच रहे थे शिल्पा शेट्टी की फोटो, और हो गया ये कांड
मुंबई

फोटोग्राफर्स खींच रहे थे शिल्पा शेट्टी की फोटो, और हो गया ये कांड

Most Viewed

रेपिस्ट राम रहीम की 'बेटी' हनीप्रीत के मुंबई में गिरफ्तार होने की चर्चाएं!
Trending

यूपी में पहुंची ‘ब्लू व्हेल’ ने ली पहली जान
Featured

‘ब्लू व्हेल चैलेंज’ से बचाएगा ये फोन नंबर : 8376804102
Video Banner
सुनील लाल, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ सीतापुर

सीतापुर में 100 ग्राम प्रधानों के खिलाफ होगी जांच
वाइरल वीडियो

जब रेड लाइट पर उतरा ‘उड़ता जहाज’
वाइरल वीडियो

जब बार बालाओं को देख यूपी पुलिस की छलकी जवानी

X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
ये हैं देश की सबसे चर्चित हाइब्रिड- इलेक्ट्रिक कारें

ये हैं देश की सबसे चर्चित हाइब्रिड- इलेक्ट्रिक कारें

भारत में इलेक्ट्रिक कार लाने जा रही Audi, दिखने में होगी कुछ ऐसी

भारत में इलेक्ट्रिक कार लाने जा रही Audi, दिखने में होगी कुछ ऐसी

पहली बार डेरे में पहुंचा मीडिया का कैमरा, देखिए राम रहीम की वो 'गुप्त गुफा'

पहली बार डेरे में पहुंचा मीडिया का कैमरा, देखिए राम रहीम की वो 'गुप्त गुफा'

राम रहीम का डेरा: अपनी फोर्स अपनी करेंसी, सूई से जहाज तक बनाने की तैयारी थी

राम रहीम का डेरा: अपनी फोर्स अपनी करेंसी, सूई से जहाज तक बनाने की तैयारी थी

﻿
Your Story has been saved!