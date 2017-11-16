Download App
दिल्ली के तीस हजारी कोर्ट में निकली बंपर नौकरियां

हिमांशु शुक्ला, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 08:23 AM IST

करियर प्लस के इस बुलेटिन में हम आपको देंगे जानकारी लेटेस्ट सरकारी नौकरियों की, करेंट अफेयर्स के बारे में जिनके बारे में आपसे सरकारी नौकरियों की परीक्षाओं या इंटरव्यू में सवाल पूछे जा सकते हैं और साथ ही आपको जानकारी देंगे एक खास शख्सियत के बारे में।

