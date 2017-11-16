Download App
दिल्ली में SBI एटीएम लूट का LIVE वीडियो

वीडियो डेस्क,अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 10:32 AM IST

दिल्ली के माजरा डबास में एक गार्ड को बदमाशों ने गोली मारकर एसबीआई एटीएम में लूट की कोशिश की। गार्ड ने जान दांव पर लगाकर एसबीआई एटीएम को लूटने से बचाया। वहीं बदमाश खुद को एटीएम लूट में नाकाम पाते देख गार्ड की राइफल लूट कर फरार हो गए। वहीं घायल गार्ड का अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है जहां उसकी जान खतरे से बाहर बताई जा रही है।

