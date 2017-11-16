Download App
CCTV: राजधानी में बेखौफ बदमाश, दिनदहाड़े गार्ड को मारी गोली

वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 04:37 PM IST

राजधानी दिल्ली में अपराधियों का हौसला सातवें आसमान पर है। राजधानी दिल्ली के कंझावाला इलाके के माजरा डबास इलाके में बदमाशों ने एटीएम में कैश डालने आई वैन के गार्ड को गोली मार दी। पूरी घटना पास लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई।

