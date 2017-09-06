Download App
अवैध निर्माण पर सख्त दिखा नोएडा प्राधिकरण, देखिए क्या किया

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नोएडा

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 07:20 AM IST

नोएडा सेक्टर 91 के गेझा गांव में नोएडा प्राधिकरण ने अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाया। अभियान के तहत प्रशासन ने करतार प्रधान की मार्केट के अवैध निर्माण को तोड़ दिया। इस दौरान प्राधिकरण की टीम के साथ भारी पुलिस बल भी मौजूद रहा। 

