पीएम मोदी के सपनों को पूरा कर रहा ये ऑटो वाला

बसंत कुमार, दिनेश यादव, अमर उजाला टीवी/ ग्रेटर नोएडा

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 10:37 PM IST

ये ऑटो वाला अपने ऑटो के पीछे डस्टबिन लेकर चलता है। अपने ऑटो पर महिलाओं की सुरक्षा से जुड़ा स्लोगन लिखवाया है। रात में महिलाओं की सुरक्षा का ख्याल रखता है और पैसे न हो तो फ्री में घर तक भी पहुंचता देता है। राहगीरों के लिए ऑटो में मिनरल वाटर रखता है।

इस वजह से सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल हो रही हैं मिताली राज

इस वजह से सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल हो रही हैं मिताली राज
महिला क्रिकेट टीम की कप्तान मिताली राज को इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर ट्रोल किया जा रहा है। इस ट्रोल की वजह है मिताली की एक तस्वीर।
