भारत के सबसे संवेदनशील एयरबेस हिंडन में धरा गया संदिग्ध

वीडियो डेस्क,अमर उजाला टीवी/ साहिबाबाद

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 06:43 PM IST

गाजियाबाद के साहिबाबाद में उस वक्त सनसनी फैल गई जब हिंडन एयरफोर्स स्टेशन में पुलिस ने एक संदिग्ध को घुसने में नाकामयाब कर दिया। पकड़े गया शख्स ने बताया कि उसे भूख लगी थी इसलिए वो अंदर घुसा था। वहीं पुलिस ने संदिग्ध को हिरासत में लिया और पूछताछ शुरू की।

