इस भवन के बनने से मिलेगा यूपी में पर्यटन को उछाल !

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ गाजियाबाद

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 10:51 PM IST

गाजियाबाद में यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कैलाश मानसरोवर भवन का उद्घाटन किया। इस दौरान जनता को संबोधित करते हुए, सीएम योगी ने लोगों को बधाई दी और कहा कि इस भवन से उत्तर प्रदेश में पर्यटन की संभावनाओं को बढ़ावा मिलेगा।

