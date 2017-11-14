Download App
आपका शहर Close

किसने दी यूपी निकाय चुनावों में बीजेपी को परिणाम भुगतने की धमकी?

दीपक जैन, अमर उजाला टीवी/ फिरोजाबाद

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 07:09 PM IST

फिरोजाबाद में अखिलेश यादव एक बार फिर से केंद्र और यूपी की बीजेपी सरकार पर बरसे। उन्होंने कहा कि नोटबंदी और जीएसटी के कारण जनता गुस्से में है। इसलिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को गुजरात बार-बार जाना पड़ रहा है। पूरी में भी बीजेपी सरकार के प्रति लोगों का गुस्सा उबाल पर है। जिसका खामियाजा बीजेपी को निकाय चुनावों में भुगतना पड़ेगा।
 
 

LiveConversation

Also View

बीजेपी सरकार पर बरसे अखिलेश यादव,ऐसे किया नोटबंदी का जिक्र

बीजेपी सरकार पर बरसे अखिलेश यादव,ऐसे किया नोटबंदी का जिक्र
सोमवार को कानपुर पहुंचे एसपी मुखिया अखिलेश यादव ने नोटबंदी पर अपनी कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया दी। पूर्व सीएम ने कहा कि नोटबंदी क्यों की गई थी? इसका कारण अगर कालेधन को खत्म करना था तो ये काला धन अभी खत्म ही नहीं हुआ है। 
Related Videos
नेशनल
2019 तक हर गांव में इंटरनेट समेत इस वक्त की बड़ी खबरें

2019 तक हर गांव में इंटरनेट समेत इस वक्त की बड़ी खबरें
गोंडा
हमारी सरकार में बछिया थी पुलिस, अब शेर बन गई: पूर्व मंत्री पंडित सिंह

हमारी सरकार में बछिया थी पुलिस, अब शेर बन गई: पूर्व मंत्री पंडित सिंह
मेरठ
VIDEO: इस एसपी नेता ने कहा, 'इंस्पेक्टर के दो 'टुकड़े कर देंगे'

VIDEO: इस एसपी नेता ने कहा, 'इंस्पेक्टर के दो 'टुकड़े कर देंगे'
लखनऊ
अखिलेश की दिली इच्छा, सरदार पटेल का फोटो भी हो नोट पर

अखिलेश की दिली इच्छा, सरदार पटेल का फोटो भी हो नोट पर
Most Viewed

BIGG BOSS 11 : सारी हदें पार कर पुनीश ने कहा, ‘बंदगी, कपड़े उतारो!’
Trending

VIRAL VIDEO : यूपी कैबिनेट मंत्री ‘नंदी’ ने कार्यकर्ताओं से पैर दबवाए
Featured

नौनिहालों की जुबानी, स्पेशल बुलेटिन ‘एक दिन बचपन का’

Video Banner
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, सोनीपत

सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट अनिल कश्यप ने खोली गरीबों से धोखाधड़ी की पोल
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!