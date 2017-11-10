Download App
आपका शहर Close

बुजुर्गों और दिव्यांगों को RBI ने दिया बड़ा तोहफा

नेहा खत्री, अमर उजाला

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 01:02 PM IST

बुजुर्गों और दिव्यांगों को RBI ने दिया बड़ा तोहफा दिया है। RBI ने देश के सभी बैंकों को निर्देश दिया है कि 70 साल से ज्यादा की उम्र वाले नागरिकों और शारीरिक रुप से अक्षम लोगों को 31 दिसंबर तक उनके घर ही बैंकिंग सेवा मुहैया कराई जाएगी। आइए जानते हैं RBI के इस निर्देश के बारे में...
 

LiveConversation

Also View

छेड़छाड़ करने पर लड़की ने जो किया, उससे हैरान रह गए मनचले

छेड़छाड़ करने पर लड़की ने जो किया, उससे हैरान रह गए मनचले
अक्सर राह चलती लड़कियों से मनचले छेड़खानी करते हैं और लड़कियां उनकी हरकतों को नजरअंदाज कर देती हैं। लेकिन इस लड़की ने छेड़खानी का जवाब अपने अंदाज में कुछ इस तरह दिया।
Related Videos
नेशनल
IRDAI का नया फैसला, बीमा पॉलिसी वाले जरूर देखें

IRDAI का नया फैसला, बीमा पॉलिसी वाले जरूर देखें
पर्यावरण को बचा रहा ये शख्स, लगा दिए करोड़ों पेड़

पर्यावरण को बचा रहा ये शख्स, लगा दिए करोड़ों पेड़
नेशनल
सड़क दुर्घटना से बचाएगी DRL,बाइक और कार में लगाना हुआ अनिवार्य

सड़क दुर्घटना से बचाएगी DRL,बाइक और कार में लगाना हुआ अनिवार्य
नेशनल
इस युवा खिलाड़ी में मिला भारत को नया अनिल कुंबले

इस युवा खिलाड़ी में मिला भारत को नया अनिल कुंबले
Most Viewed

अरब के प्रिंस की बेटी की इन तस्वीरों ने इन्हें बनाया दूसरी किम कार्दशियन
Trending

VIDEO: एक्ट्रेस ईशा गुप्ता के लेटेस्ट बिकनी शूट ने इंटरनेट पर मचाया हंगामा
Featured

काल सर्प योग से बचने का ये है अचूक उपाय
Video Banner
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
दीपिका, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ सरधना

BJP विधायक के पैर छूना पड़ा दरोगा को भारी,IG ने दिए जांच के आदेश
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!