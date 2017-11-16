Download App
यूपी न्यूज 16 नवंबर 2017

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 07:42 PM IST

‘यूपी न्यूज’ बुलेटिन में देखिए उत्तर प्रदेश के हर गांव हर शहर की छोटी-बड़ी खबरें रोजाना सुबह 7 और शाम 7 बजे सिर्फ अमर उजाला टीवी पर। अमर उजाला टीवी पेज पर एक क्लिक पर जानिए यूपी की ताजा-तरीन खबरें और दें अपनी राय, सुझाव और कमेंट्स।

ग्रेनो में बीजेपी नेता को गोलियों से भूूना समेत अभी तक की 10 बड़ी खबरें

ग्रेनो में बीजेपी नेता को गोलियों से भूूना समेत अभी तक की 10 बड़ी खबरें
अमर उजाला टीवी पर देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल, क्राइम, सिनेमा, फैशन और धर्म से जुड़ी खबरें दिन में चार बार LIVE देख सकते हैं, हमारे LIVE बुलेटिन्स हैं - यूपी न्यूज सुबह 7 बजे, न्यूज ऑवर दोपहर 1 बजे, यूपी न्यूज शाम 7 बजे और जन की बात रात 9 बजे
मेरठ
सहारनपुर में बस में भिड़ी कार, पांच लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत

सहारनपुर में बस में भिड़ी कार, पांच लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत
चित्रकूट
'जो आरती भी सही नहीं करते थे, अब वो मंदिर-मंदिर घूम रहे हैं'

'जो आरती भी सही नहीं करते थे, अब वो मंदिर-मंदिर घूम रहे हैं'
नेशनल
यूपी न्यूज 16 नवंबर 2017

यूपी न्यूज 16 नवंबर 2017
नेशनल
यूपी न्यूज 16 नवंबर 2017

यूपी न्यूज 16 नवंबर 2017
इस नेता के साथ रंगे हाथों होटल में पकड़ी गई थीं सपना चौधरी?
#BigBoss11 के घर में पुनीश और बंदिगी का एक और 'गंदा काम'
3 मिनट में हवाई जहाज बन जाती है ये कार
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, सोनीपत

सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट अनिल कश्यप ने खोली गरीबों से धोखाधड़ी की पोल
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
