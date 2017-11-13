Download App
काशी की बेटियों की तरह बिफर गईं कानून के इस कॉलेज की छात्राएं

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 07:40 PM IST

मध्य प्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल पिछले तीन दिनों से छात्र आंदोलन की गवाह बन रही है पर छात्रों की सुनवाई कहीं नहीं हो रही। भोपाल के नेशनल लॉ इंस्टीट्यूट यूनिवर्सिटी में छात्राएं डायरेक्टर के खिलाफ उग्र आंदोलन कर रही है और डायरेक्ट को हटाने की मांग भी जारी है।

