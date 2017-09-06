Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने किया गणपति विसर्जन

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ भोपाल

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 08:46 AM IST

मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने अपनी पत्नी के साथ भोपाल के प्रेमपुरा घाट पर मंगलवार को गणपति विसर्जन पूरे धूमधाम से किया। गणपति विसर्जन से पहले   शिवराज और उनकी पत्नी ने आरती में हिस्सा भी लिया । 

LiveConversation

Also View

रेप के लिए उकसाता है #BlueWhale से भी ज्यादा खतरनाक ये गेम

रेप के लिए उकसाता है #BlueWhale से भी ज्यादा खतरनाक ये गेम
ब्लू व्हेल गेम का आतंक पूरी दुनिया में छाया हुआ है। दुनियाभर में सैंकड़ो बच्चे इस गेम को खेलते हुए जान गंवा चुके हैं।
Related Videos
#POSTERBOYS: देखिए सनी देओल की 'नसबंदी' किसने कराई
नेशनल

#POSTERBOYS: देखिए सनी देओल की 'नसबंदी' किसने कराई

आईटी दिग्गज एल सी सिंह का शुक्ल पक्ष
नेशनल

आईटी दिग्गज एल सी सिंह का शुक्ल पक्ष

WBC में कांस्य जीतनेवाले गौरव बिधूड़ी की नजर ओलम्पिक मेडल पर है
नेशनल

WBC में कांस्य जीतनेवाले गौरव बिधूड़ी की नजर ओलम्पिक मेडल पर है

सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने किया गणपति विसर्जन
भोपाल

सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने किया गणपति विसर्जन

Most Viewed

रेपिस्ट राम रहीम की 'बेटी' हनीप्रीत के मुंबई में गिरफ्तार होने की चर्चाएं!
Trending

इस बार 14 दिन का पितृपक्ष, इन बातों का रखें ध्यान
Featured

आईटी दिग्गज एल सी सिंह का शुक्ल पक्ष
Video Banner
सुनील लाल, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ सीतापुर

सीतापुर में 100 ग्राम प्रधानों के खिलाफ होगी जांच
वाइरल वीडियो

जब रेड लाइट पर उतरा ‘उड़ता जहाज’
वाइरल वीडियो

जब बार बालाओं को देख यूपी पुलिस की छलकी जवानी

X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
BRICS घोषणापत्र में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का नाम, मसूद पर बैन के सवाल पर चीन ने साधी चुप्पी

BRICS घोषणापत्र में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का नाम, मसूद पर बैन के सवाल पर चीन ने साधी चुप्पी

BRICS से नजदीक आए भारत-चीन, डोकलाम के बाद मिले पीएम-जिनपिंग, जानिए 5 बड़ी बातें

BRICS से नजदीक आए भारत-चीन, डोकलाम के बाद मिले पीएम-जिनपिंग, जानिए 5 बड़ी बातें

लखनऊ को मिली मेट्रो की सौगात, योगी बोले- यूपी के आठ और शहरों के लिए काम शुरू

लखनऊ को मिली मेट्रो की सौगात, योगी बोले- यूपी के आठ और शहरों के लिए काम शुरू

ऐसी शानदार और लाजवाब है लखनऊ मेट्रो, देखें Exclusive तस्वीरें

ऐसी शानदार और लाजवाब है लखनऊ मेट्रो, देखें Exclusive तस्वीरें

﻿
Your Story has been saved!