Download App
आपका शहर Close

नए रंग-रूप में लंबरेटा स्कूटर की वापसी, जानें कब से शुरू होगी भारत में बिक्री

आसिफ़ इक़बाल

आसिफ़ इक़बाल, Amar Ujala

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 12:57 PM IST

1980 और 1990 के दौर में भारतीय परिवारों के बीच लंबरेटा स्कूटर काफी प्रचलित था। 90 के दशक में इसे भारत में आर्थिक बाधाओं के चलते कंपनी को इसे बंद करना पड़ा। आइए आपको बताते हैं कि अब ये स्कूटर किस रूप में ग्राहकों के सामने आ रहा है। 

LiveConversation

Also View

ये 5 देश देते हैं अपने पुलिसवालों को लेम्बोर्गिनी और फरारी जैसी सुपर कार

ये 5 देश देते हैं अपने पुलिसवालों को लेम्बोर्गिनी और फरारी जैसी सुपर कार
देश की इंटरनल सिक्योरिटी के लिए पुलिस का सक्षम होना बहुत जरूरी होता है।
Related Videos
नेशनल
प्रदूषण डाल रहा शरीर के इन अंगों पर बुरा प्रभाव

प्रदूषण डाल रहा शरीर के इन अंगों पर बुरा प्रभाव

नेशनल
स्मॉग से हो रहे कफ के असर को कम करेंगे ये 5 घरेलू उपाय

स्मॉग से हो रहे कफ के असर को कम करेंगे ये 5 घरेलू उपाय
क्या आप जानते हैं बॉलीवुड के इन टॉप स्टार्स के असली नाम ?

क्या आप जानते हैं बॉलीवुड के इन टॉप स्टार्स के असली नाम ?
नेशनल
इन 5 कारणों से मुश्किल है युवराज सिंह की टीम में वापसी

इन 5 कारणों से मुश्किल है युवराज सिंह की टीम में वापसी
Most Viewed

इस नेता के साथ रंगे हाथों होटल में पकड़ी गई थीं सपना चौधरी?
Trending

शाहरुख से बोला MLC, "समंदर क्या तेरे बाप का है!"
Featured

आपके बच्चे को पढ़ाने-सिखाने आ गया है 'मीको रोबो'
Video Banner
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
दीपिका, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ सरधना

BJP विधायक के पैर छूना पड़ा दरोगा को भारी,IG ने दिए जांच के आदेश
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!