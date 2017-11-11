Download App
देखिए, इकोस्पोर्ट, विटारा ब्रेजा और नेक्सॉन में कौन सी कार है एसयूवी नंबर 1

अंकुर श्रीवास्तव, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 08:01 AM IST

अगर आप नए साल से पहले अपने लिए एक प्यारी सी मगर पावरफुल कार खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं तो हम आपके लिए लाए हैं तीन ऐसी कारों का कम्पेरिजन जो आपकी थोड़ी नहीं बल्कि बहुत मदद करेगा आपकी सपनों की कार को खरीदने में। अमर उजाला टीवी की इस स्पेशल रिपोर्ट में देखिए 2017 फोर्ड इकोस्पोर्ट, मारुति सुजुकी विटारा ब्रेजा और टाटा नेक्सॉन के बीच कंपटीशन और पसंद करिए अपनी पावरफुल SUV.

देखिए वो कार जिसके पास दिमाग भी है!

टोक्यो मोटर शो में एक से बढ़कर एक कारों को शो केस किया जा रहा है। ऐसे में जब होंडा ने सबके सामने पेश की अपनी अर्बन ईवी कॉन्सेप्ट कार तो कारों के साथ ही टेक्नोलॉजी के शौकीनों की बांछें खिल गई।
