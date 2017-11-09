Download App
सड़क दुर्घटना से बचाएगी DRL,बाइक और कार में लगाना हुआ अनिवार्य

नेहा खत्री, अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 12:32 PM IST

आजकल बाइक और कारों में आपको DRL यानि डेटाइम रनिंग लाइट लगी हुई दिखती होंगी। दरअसल DRL आजकल कारों और बाइक में एक जरूरी फीचर हो गया है।  DRL एक प्रकार की लाइट होती है जो वाहन के आगे की तरफ लगाई जाती है। यह इंजन स्टार्ट करने से और बंद करने तक लगातार जलती रहती है। आइए जानते है कि DRL लगाने का क्या मकसद है...

