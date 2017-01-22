बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
माघ मेले में आखिरी दिन उमड़ा जन सैलाब
{"_id":"5884d9aa4f1c1b6f35efeb22","slug":"magh-mela-crowd-aroused-was-the-last-day","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0918 \u092e\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091c\u0928 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 09:41 PM IST
उत्तरकाशी माघ मेले में अंतिम दिन खरीदारी को उमड़े मेलार्थी।
PC: amar ujala.
माघ मेले के समापन की अनौपचारिक घोषणा के बाद भी रविवार को आजाद मैदान स्थित मेला स्थल पर दूर-दराज क्षेत्रों से लोगों की खूब भीड़ जुटी। मेले का आज आखिरी दिन भी था। हालांकि पांडाल में होने वाले सभी कार्यक्रम शनिवार को ही समाप्त हो गए थे। मेले जहां पूरे दिन कुछ खास भीड़ नहीं दिखी, उससे दोगुनी भीड़ लोगों ने मेले में आज खरीददारी को उमड़ पड़ी।
रविवार को प्रशासन के निदेश पर मेले में मनोरंजन के सभी साधनों का संचालन बंद कर दिया गया। मेले में लगी दुकानों में भी पुलिसकर्मी लाउडस्पीकर के साथ दुकानदारों को सामान समेटने को आगाह करते रहे। प्रशासन की ओर से आज एक दिन अतिरिक्त रूप से मेले का संचालन जारी रखा गया।
इस बार आचार संहिता व चुनाव के कारण मेले को आगे नहीं बढ़ाया जा सका। गत वर्षों में मेले को तीन से पांच दिन तक अतिरिक्त बढ़ाया जाता था। इसके बावजूद रविवार को आखिरी दिन मेले में बड़ी संख्या में लोग उमड़ पड़े। उत्तरकाशी ही नहीं टिहरी, मसूरी, देहरादून आदि जगहों से भी लोग ऐतिहासिक पौराणिक मेले का आनंद उठाने पहुंचे।
मौसम के साथ देने पर दूर-दराज गांवों से लोग बड़ी संख्या में पहुंचे थे। मेले की भीड़ के चलते नगर के होटल भी पूरी तरह बुक रहे। लोग देर रात तक होटल में कमरे की ढूंढ में लगे रहे। उत्तरकाशी में शनिवार को दो बजे से ही नगर के तमाम होटलों के कमरे बुुक हो चुके थे।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5884a69e4f1c1bc77cf0021c","slug":"saina-wins-her-1st-title-after-rio-olympics-2016","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092f\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0939\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0942\u0916\u093e, \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"Badminton ","title_hn":" \u092c\u0948\u0921\u092e\u093f\u0902\u091f\u0928","slug":"badminton"}}
{"_id":"588493004f1c1b4258efe52d","slug":"salman-blamed-shahrukh-khan-for-a-theft","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss : \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u094b\u092d\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a, \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0917\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0916\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"58848c214f1c1b116eefe7aa","slug":"sleep-at-office-but-with-style","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0926\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u094b\u090f\u0902, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0915\u0924 \u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"588483b74f1c1bc77cf00134","slug":"vrat-katha-sathtila-ekadashi-23-january-2016","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u092e\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u0941\u092d \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0924\u200c\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 6 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
{"_id":"588486484f1c1b6f35efe8a3","slug":"mohammad-shahzad-breaks-virat-kohli-s-record-in-the-desert-t20-challenge","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092b\u0917\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"588231d84f1c1b417fefe99b","slug":"shivpal-supporters-created-new-organization","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0920\u0928, \u0928\u093e\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5881e37d4f1c1b632aefeedd","slug":"correction-in-akhilesh-yadav-list","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0928\u093f\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0924, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"5884b35c4f1c1b1a6eefe9dc","slug":"foreign-apple-cultivation-is-threat-for-himachal-apple-growers","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u092c \u092a\u094c\u0927\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u092a\u091f \u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902 3000 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5881df444f1c1b701befeb97","slug":"there-is-no-need-of-alliance-with-congress","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e \u092d\u0907\u092f\u093e- \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924, \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"588473ce4f1c1b632af0074f","slug":"mayawati-criticizes-on-akhilesh-manifesto","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u094b\u0937\u0923\u093e\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u2018\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u092e, \u0905\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0927 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u2019","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587f36174f1c1b3703f00652","slug":"shiv-singh-chak-joins-samajwadi-party","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0925\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top