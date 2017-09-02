बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
डीएम ने विद्यालयों को बांटे एलसीडी व प्रोजेक्टर
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 10:20 PM IST
उत्तरकाशी। जिलाधिकारी डा. आशीष कुमार श्रीवास्तव की ओर से डिवाइन लाइट मसूरी के सहयोग से राजकीय विद्यालयों के प्रधानाचार्यों को एलसीडी एवं आठ प्रोजेक्टर भेंट किए गए। ई-लर्निंग को बढ़ावा देने व छात्र-छात्राओं को बेहतर शिक्षा उपलब्ध कराने के उद्देश्य से यह पहल की गई है।
डीएम ने कहा कि अध्यापक द्वारा पढ़ाए जा रहे विषय को प्रोजेक्टर के माध्यम से सीडी में रिकॉर्ड किया जाएगा, जिसके बाद उसे जनपद के ऐसे विद्यालय जहां संबंधित विषय का अध्यापक न हो, वहां छात्रों को प्रोजेक्टर के माध्यम से पढ़ाया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि योजना की शुरुआत में आठ विद्यालयों को चुना गया है। इसमें जीजीआईसी उत्तरकाशी, डुंडा, चिन्यालीसौड़, इंटर कालेज हर्षिल, इंटर कालेज बर्नीगाड़, इंटर कालेज हुडोली, जीजीआईसी पुरोला, इंटर कालेज मोरी शामिल हैं।
